10 masseuses rescued from Kasambagan spa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu City rescued 10 masseuses, and arrested two individuals, including a Korean national, after they raided a spa in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Police Lieutenant Erlinda Mayam, head of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD), said cases of Anti-Human Trafficking will be lodged against Kim Jyong Pyo and Emelita Orang.

Mayam said Orang, 31, is the manager while Pyo, 44 is the owner. She also said they received information that the spa was tagged as a prostitution den.

“A concerned citizen informed us of the illicit activities there. It took us a month to monitor and verify this information,” said Mayam.

Initial investigation from the police showed masseusses are paid from P1,500 to P10,000 for their ‘extra service.’

The victims were referred to the Cebu City Government’s Division for Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) for counseling while the suspects are now detained in Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

In an interview, Orang told reporters that the management was unaware of the ‘extra service’ in their spa. She believed the scheme was just an agreement between their masseurs. /bmjo