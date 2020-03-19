BIR resets tax filing deadline to May 15

CEBU CITY—The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has reset the deadline for the filing of the 2019 annual Income Tax Returns (ITRs) by a month to May 15, 2020, according to a press release from the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) regional office.

However, the bureau appealed to those who are ready to file their ITRs on or before the original April 15 deadline to do so, to help the Duterte administration raise enough funds for the scaled-up national efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Based on the Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) dated March 18, 2020, and signed by BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay, this one-month extension for income tax filing and payments has been granted without the imposition of penalties to taxpayers.

The BIR has come up with this emergency measure to provide relief to Filipino taxpayers who will not be able to prepare or file the necessary ITR documents on or before the original annual deadline of April 15 because of the skeletal workforce arrangements and enhanced community quarantine rules that the national government has implemented to contain the pandemic.

On the other hand, the deadline extension would result in ‘an estimated delay and shortfall in tax collections of around P145 billion, which may have to be covered by additional borrowings by the national government, the BIR pointed out.

“The government is thus appealing to those who are able to file within the deadline or even as early as now to do so through mechanisms that have been made available by the BIR, including online filing and payment platforms,” the bureau added.

The bureau explained that these tax payments would be crucial for the government to fund extremely urgent social protection and emergency health measures meant to effectively combat COVID-19 as well as to sustain state investments needed to help Filipino families regain stable and reliable sources of income at the soonest possible time.

There are more than 100 days between the start of the year and the original tax filing deadline of April 15 to prepare tax filing materials.

“Some taxpayers have prepared for this early. Those who are or will soon be ready are requested to file and contribute to the government’s efforts to fight COVID-19 and stimulate economic activity amid a possible growth slowdown,” the bureau appealed in the statement. “On behalf of the Filipino people, the Duterte administration expresses its gratitude to those who will perform their patriotic duty.”

In a previous revenue memorandum circular, the BIR had announced that taxpayers who are enrolled in the Electronic Filing and Payment System (EFPS) could settle their tax liabilities with the respective authorized agent banks (AABs) where they are enrolled.

The other payment options available for those who shall file their AITR through the EBIRForm Facility are:

• Over-the-Counter (OTC) payment through AABs;

• Revenue Collection Offices (RCOs) in areas where there are no AABs;

• Electronic/online payment through Land Bank of the Philippines’ (LBP) Link.Ziz Portal (for taxpayers who have an ATM account with LBP, holders of Bancnet ATM/Debit/Prepaid Cards or taxpayers utilizing the PesoNet facility, such as depositors of RCBC and Robinsons Bank); Development Bank of the Philippines’ (DBP) Pay Tax Online (for holders of Visa/Mastercard Credit Cards and/or Bancnet ATM/Debit Cards); Union Bank Online Web and Mobile Phone Payment Facility (for taxpayers who have an account with Union Bank of the Philippines); and mobile payment (GCash/Paymaya). /bmjo