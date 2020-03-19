BREAKING: COVID-19: DOH chief Duque on self-quarantine; asymptomatic – Vergeire

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is currently on self-quarantine, a Department of Health (DOH) official confirmed Thursday.

DOH Undersecretary Rosette Vergeire also said the health chief has already undergone testing for COVID-19 after a senior official of the agency was found positive for the disease that is caused by a coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2.

He is currently not exhibiting symptoms of the disease, Vergeire added.

“Yes, Secretary Duque is on home quarantine but currently asymptomatic. He has already been tested for COVID 19 test as he is Asthmatic and Hypertensive,” Vergeire told reporters in a text message.

“He is now doing work from home,” she also said.

