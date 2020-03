Money Heist’ actress Itziar Ituño tests positive for COVID-19

Spanish actress Itziar Ituño, who plays inspector Raquel Murillo in the hit Netflix series “Money Heist” (Spanish title: La Casa de Papel), has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 45-year-old actress broke the unfortunate news to her fans in both Basque and Spanish languages via her Instagram account yesterday, March 18.

“Hello everyone! It’s official, since Friday afternoon I have had symptoms (fever and dry cough) and today we have received confirmation of the epidemiological test. It is coronavirus,” she said as translated in English.

She clarified, however, that her case is mild and that she is fine, but COVID-19 is “very very contagious and super dangerous for people who are weaker.”

The Spanish actress advised the public to take the pandemic seriously as many people have already died and lots of lives are at stake. Ituño will be going on a 15-day quarantine, she said.

The “Money Heist” actress is among the growing number of celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 around the world, including Hollywood, sports and local stars.

Some of the stars confirmed to have COVID-19 are Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju, Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, Idris Elba and NBA star Kevin Durant, among others. In the Philippines, actor Christopher De Leon and Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri have also tested positive. JB