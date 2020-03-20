Man who forged Talisay City mayor’s signature arrested

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Talisay Police has arrested the person who forged the signature of Talisay City Mayor Gerald “Samsam” Gullas and other government officials in a solicitation letter distributed around the city.

Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, identified that suspect as Hector Montemayor, 26, a resident of Toledo, City, who was arrested in Barangay Tangke around 11 p.m, on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Montemayor was allegedly going around the city asking for a donation to fund a COVID-19 seminar and presented a solicitation letter with the signatures of Gullas and other officials.

Several fake documents were also found in the possession of Montemayor during the arrest.

Talisay Police also found out that Montemayor has a warrant of arrest for Estafa.

The suspect is currently being held at the Talisay City Police detention facility while further investigation is being conducted. /bmjo