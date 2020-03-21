Traffic enforcer, stabbing victim, dies in hospital

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The traffic enforcer of Mandaue City, who was stabbed and wounded last Wednesday dawn, died of his wounds at past 10 a.m. today, March 21, 2020 at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Harold Mayol, 39, and his younger brother, Harel Mayol, 28, of Zone Agbate, Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City were rushed to the hospital last Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after Ritchel Dosdos, 41, attacked them with a knife.

Harel remains confined at the hospital.

Police Master Sergeant Jessie James Galo of the Basak Police Station said that Dosdos of Zone Repolyo of the same barangay and Harold had a grudge against each other.

And on Wednesday dawn as Harold was returning home from work, Dosdos waited for him outside his house.

He then confronted Harold and an argument ensued.

A few minutes later, Dosdos pulled out a knife and attacked Harold. Harel tried to pacify the two, but Dosdos also attacked him.

Dosdos then fled after the attack.

Both Mayols were rushed to the Mandaue District Hospital where they were then transferred to the VSMMC.

Today, Harold succumbed to his wounds and passed away.

Dosdos was arrested a few hours after the attack.

He was detained at the Basak Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs