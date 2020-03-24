Netizen seeks help for elderly man

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A netizen turned to Facebook to ask help for an elderly man wandering the streets of Cebu amidst the threats of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the city.

Netizen Rapunzel Abapo Gonzales shared in a post on her social media account a photo of Tatay Santiago Ranuco, whom she saw resting under the shade of a tree along the North Reclamation Area here on Monday, March 23, 2020.

She identified the elderly man through an identification card he had. It was an old ID that Ranuco said was issued to him while he was still a park attendant.

“Actually among tuyo kai kato jud si tatay na nag tinda ug sigarilyo didto may SM ba. Nya wala man diay siyam instead kani si Tatay Santiago amo nakitan,” said Gonzales.

(Actually we were looking for another elderly man near the area. But instead we found Tatay Santiago.)

According to Gonzales, Ranuco told her that he was from Camotes Island in northern Cebu.

“Pero di siya ganahan mo uli kay wa ra daw pulos. So nangulekta siya og bottles nga six pesos per kilo. Pila pa ka plastic bottles iyang pangitaon tawn,” Gonzales said.

(He said that he did not want to go home because it would be useless. He collects empty plastic bottles for six pesos per kilo. He still had a lot of plastic bottles to look for.)

Gonzales learned that Tatay Santiago is living in a small shanty near Pier 3.

She said she wanted netizens to know about Tatay Santiago so he can get more help, especially at this time when senior citizens are the most susceptible to the Covid-19.

“Actually naa ko mga friends nga ning hatag na money to buy tatay’s needs,” she added.

(Actually I already have some of my friends who donated money to buy tatay’s needs.). /bmjo