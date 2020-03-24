Mabatid says she’s ready to face PNP probe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Niña Mabatid said she is ready to face the investigation of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

PRO-7 will be investigating the posting of Mabatid on Facebook of unverified information that three individuals already died of suspected Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Cebu.

Mabatid said she did not mean to cause panic to the people upon posting the information she has received that three deaths have been recorded of suspected Covid-19 cases.

“My Facebook is an avenue of my freedom of expression. I am a public official and vice chairwoman on the committee on health and I cannot help but react to the first-hand information I have received of the 3 deaths. But take note it’s suspected because they were not tested. Why? Because our testing kits just arrived and they are not enough to test the PUIS and PUMS here in Cebu City,” said Mabatid.

Mabatid said that she did not intend to hurt the Department of Health or cause misinformation to the public. She also urged the DOH to conduct mass testing to identify who may be infected, so they can be quarantined and treated immediately.

“I submit myself for the investigation. My truthfulness may hurt my reputation but I’m doing this for the Cebuanos. To the Cebuanos, stay home!” said the councilor.

Currently, the DOH in Central Visayas has tested a total of 81 samples, 9 of which have been sent to Manila for confirmation, while 72 of the samples proved negative of the virus.

Mayor Edgardo Labella expressed sadness to the incident and said he will allow the investigation to go on unhampered. He said the city will focus on providing relief to the residents while the city is under general quarantine.

“I am saddened. This is something that should not disturb us. We should stay focused on the Covid-19. Let it be. There is an investigation, no one should be spared. Public office is a public trust,” said the mayor. /rcg