Be entertained with these classic board games

More than a week has passed since the community quarantine in Cebu City started.

Some of us might have already binge-watched our favourite anime or TV series, reviewed notes and lessons for school, or adapted a work from home set-up in the past 9 days.

So if you have watched too much television, read all your books, and you’re finally done with work, why not have a change of pace and try a good board game session with your family instead?

Here is a list of family board games to keep you entertained at home.

SNAKES AND LADDERS

Who doesn’t know Snakes and Ladders? It’s a popular board game played worldwide and can be enjoyed both by kids and adults. The game is played between two or more players on a game board having numbered gridded squares. Images of ladders and snakes can be seen on the board, each connecting specific board squares. The objective of the game is to navigate one’s game piece according to the number indicated by the rolling dice from the start to the finish. Work your way through the game either with the help of the ladder or get hindered by the snakes. It’s a game of luck and chance and playing with this board game is a great way to bond with the entire family.

JENGA

This classic game of stack is both for the children and parents to enjoy. The aim of the game is simple, players take turn to take out a wooden block from the tower and place them on top resulting in an ever-growing but unsteady tower. The last player taking a piece as the structure topples loses. It’s a game that everyone can keep playing throughout the evening.

BOGGLE

Creativity and quick-thinking are rewarded in this competitive game. Boggle is a word-finding game that can help you develop your vocabulary and can help children practice their handwriting skills. To play Boggle, you shake a box full of dice with a letter on each side. Once the cube settles, set the timer and see who can find the most words in the box.

MONOPOLY

Monopoly is a classic game that is a combination of both skill and chance. It is a game played with two to eight players at a time. The goal of the game is simple: be the wealthiest player. Starting with the Banker, each player throws the dice. The player with the highest total starts the play.

Then each player places his token on the corner marked “GO”, and throw the dice and move his token the number of spaces indicated by the dice.

Depending on the space the token reaches, you may buy the property, or be obliged to pay rent, pay taxes, draw a Chance or Community Chest card, Go To Jail. One can win this game through buying, renting and selling of property and force other players into bankruptcy.

SCRABBLE

It is a classic board game that allows you to put letters together to create meaningful words. It is a game played with letter tiles on a board that’s marked with different squares. The letters have different point values depending on how common they are.

There is more to Scrabble than just improving one’s vocabulary. For families, playing Scrabble can help strengthen their bond, foster communication and develop confidence.

