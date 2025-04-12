P11.7 M road project breaks ground in Cordova, Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – As a preparation for the opening of a new hospital in Brgy. Pilipog in Cordova town, a new road will be opened in the area to provide access to the facility.

The P11.7 million project, that will be funded through the initiative of Cebu 6th District Representative Daphne Lagon, in coordination with her husband and Ako Bisaya Party-list Representative Sonny Lagon, was inaugurated on April 7.

Earlier, the municipal government allocated close to P12 million for the procurement of properties in the area that will be used for the access road.

The road project is set for completion together with the municipal hospital’s opening later this year.

Municipal hospital

Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan said he is grateful to the Lagons, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Health (DOH) for making the hospital and road projects possible.

Suan said that the area where the hospital is now undergoing construction used to be a slaughterhouse that was later on converted into a public market and a cockpit arena. The structure was built in 2010.

In addition, Suan said that they were only supposed to build an infirmary. However, Rep. Lagon authored a bill that will convert the infirmary into a 50-bed capacity district hospital that will be managed by DOH.

Suan said the hospital will have five doctors and 37 nurses, along with midwives and other hospital personnel. An allocation of at least P2.8 million per month will also be set aside for its operation.

PhilHealth coverage

Moreover, Suan said that they are planning to enroll every Cordova town residents for PhilHealth coverage.

“We agreed with Congresswoman Lagon nga pasudlan sa iyang MAIP (Medical Assistance Indigent Patients Program), pasudlan ug budget ang atong hospital para ang remaining nga bayranan sa taga Cordova nga na-hospital, after sa payment sa Philhealth, ang mobayad and MAIP ni Congresswoman Daphne Lagon. So mogawas ang mga na-ospital sa Cordova nga wala siyay bayaran,” he said.

(We agreed with Congresswoman Lagon for her to include our hospital in her MAIP (Medical Assistance Indigent Patients Program), so that after the PhilHealth coverage would have been deducted, the balance of the medical bill will be shouldered by MAIP so that Cordova residents no longer have to pay a single cent for their hospitalization.)

