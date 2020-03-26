Girl with leukemia needs assistance for chemotherapy

A two-year-old girl from Barangay Lorega, Cebu City needs financial assistance to help sustain her ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

Ellie Shane Yu was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) last November 15, 2019. Before her diagnosis, she experienced recurring fever, unusual paleness, and joint pain. She was then brought to the hospital for medical attention. A series of laboratory and diagnostic tests were performed. Her complete blood count revealed a low red blood cell, low platelet, and high white blood cell count. Hence, she was given blood transfusion. A bone marrow aspiration was also done and the findings were consistent with her diagnosis. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia is a type of cancer of the blood which mainly afflicts children. Despite its enfeebling effects, this disease has a high cure rate which means that there is an increased possibility for survival in children. Treatment usually includes intensive chemotherapy.

Ellie’s first dose of chemotherapy was given last December 2019. In order to cure this type of cancer, her attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for at least three years. At present, she is on induction phase which is the first phase of her chemotherapeutic regimen. Her high-dose sessions will start on March 2020.

Ellie is a lively and playful girl. She also loves to sing. She is the only child of the family. Her mother does not have a job and focuses on caring for her. They are living together with Ellie’s grandparents. Her father who works as a Department of Science and Technology staff in Leyte earns at least P8,000, a monthly income that is not even enough to meet both basic food and non-food needs of the family. Ellie’s costly treatment constitutes a huge drain on their limited resources. Thus, the family calls for financial assistance from kind-hearted individuals to help save Ellie’s life and give her an opportunity to grow up.

Those who wish to donate may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu at Room 210 Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers (032) 232-4706, 412-9020, and 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you.