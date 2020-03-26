Buses ferrying passengers to hometowns ‘exempted’ from curfew

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Buses, minibusses, and vans for hire (v-hire) ferrying passengers outside of Cebu City are temporarily exempted from the curfew policies of the Cebu provincial and city governments.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a press conference this afternoon, March 26, 2020, said that she already talked with bus operators for the latter to field all their units and cater to all passengers who want to return to their hometowns before mobility restrictions take effect.

This means that the buses can continue to operate even beyond the curfew of Cebu province from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Cebu City from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, in a separate interview, said he would allow the buses to continue to operate beyond the curfew as long as their passengers are really heading to their hometowns.

Garcia made the pronouncement after travelers swamped bus terminals today in hopes of getting a trip before the government implements restrictions for public transportation.

“Ang kadtong mga manguli sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka mga lungsod nga karon naa sa atong mga bus terminals, ayaw sad mo og panic. Ako nang gihangyo ang tanan nga mga bus operators nga ilang i-field, padaganon nila ang tanan nila nga mga bus,” Garcia said.

(Those who wish to go to their hometowns, do not panic. I already asked the bus operators to field all their buses.)

Garcia added that air-conditioned buses and v-hires that are affected by the province’s prohibition on the use of air conditioning units in public utility vehicles will also be temporarily exempt from the rule.

“Sa akong executive order kung diin niingon kita nga kinahanglan abyerto, ablihan ang mga bintana wala nay aircon. Mohatag ta og exemption karon,” said Garcia.

Garcia said the vehicles, especially those that have permanent steel windows that cannot be opened, will be allowed to ply as long as all the passengers are required to wear face masks. /rcg