CCPO to implement ‘lockdown’ in barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Aside from closing its borders, policemen in Cebu City will also be implementing a ‘lockdown’ at the barangay level starting at 12 noon on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

This means that policemen will be deployed to make sure that residents from one barangay do not cross to another during the duration of the enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, said Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo Jr., chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

However, an exemption will be made for residents of barangays that do not have enough supplies to address their needs.

Grijaldo said that residents of a barangay that lacks a public market, for example, may be allowed to visit the public market that is located in the neighboring barangay.

But they will have to present the City Hall-issued enhanced quarantine pass to go there.

“Dili pwede nga ang taga diri sa Kalunasan nga mga tao mangadto sa Colon kay mamalit isda. Limitahan nato ilahang movement. Mao man ni ang purpose sa enhanced community quarantine,” said Grijaldo.

(We cannot allow Kalunsan residents to travel to Colon (downtown Cebu City) to buy fish. We have to limit the movement of people. That is the purpose of the enhanced community quarantine.)

Grijaldo said that policemen will be out on the streets on Saturday to ensure the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine that is meant to restrict the movement of people.

He said that public utility vehicles will be barred from plying its routes while only private vehicles, whose drivers are able to prevent passes, will be allowed to pass the police checkpoints.

The CCPO director clarified that despite the restrictions, there is no need for Cebuanos to panic.

Grijaldo said that people will still be allowed to visit markets and grocery stores, among others, to buy essentials provided that they are able to undergo the process of securing a pass that City Hall will release through the 80 barangays.

City Hall, he said, will also be deploying buses for public transportation. / dcb