UCLM, CIT-U set CEL Valorant upper bracket semifinals duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The defending champions of the Valorant tournament, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, will face off against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the upper bracket semifinals of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3.

The upcoming showdown follows impressive victories for both teams in the upper bracket quarterfinals held last Sunday at the CIT-U campus.

UCLM secured a 2-1 win over last year’s first runners-up, the University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors, thanks to a standout performance from Junlit Ompad.

Ompad was instrumental in UCLM’s Game 1 win, a 13-11 finish, delivering 23 kills, 10 assists, and 18 deaths, along with a notable 279 Average Combat Score (ACS).

He helped seal the victory for UCLM in Game 3, finishing with 26 kills, 6 assists, and 12 deaths, leading them to a 13-11 triumph after USC had won Game 2 behind King Clarence Toston’s remarkable 23-kill, 9-assist showing.

Meanwhile, CIT-U cruised past the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers with a dominant 2-0 sweep. Christern Louie Gahum and Joshua Gabison were key contributors to their success.

Gahum led the charge in Game 1 with 32 kills, 8 assists, and 20 deaths in a hard-fought 14-12 victory. Gabison then delivered in Game 2, contributing 22 kills, 2 assists, and 15 deaths to help CIT-U secure a 13-6 win.

As a result of their defeats, USPF and USC have been relegated to the lower bracket.

USPF will face UC Main Webmasters, while USC will take on the USJ-R Adelante Jaguars in the lower bracket eliminations of the Cesafi Esports League on Sunday, April 6.

