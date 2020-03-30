Who are exempted from prohibition of entry in Cebu City?
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Individuals who are exempted from the prohibition of entry in Cebu City would not need an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) pass to access the city.
Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella announced this during his regular press conference on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Labella said they have come to an agreement with the local governments of Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and the Capitol that workers exempted from the prohibition of entry, and are residing outside Cebu City will be allowed to travel without any ECQ pass.
He said the city government has issued memorandums to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), directing the latter not to require ECQ passes from individuals given exemptions.
However, Labella clarified that other documents and identification cards (IDs) are needed to prove that they qualify in the exemptions.
Based on the memorandum issued by Labella, below are the individuals who don’t need a quarantine pass to enter Cebu City:
Provincial Government of Cebu
- Provincial Governor, Vice-Governor, and Board Members
- Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, and Sandiganbayan
- Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman
- Congressmen from the Province of Cebu, the lone district of Lapu-Lapu City, and Cebu City
- Judges of the regional, metropolitan, city , and municipal trial courts
- Regional and provincial directors of the different national government agencies
- Local Government Officials
- Prosecutors
- Employees of the Provincial Government of Cebu
- DOH officials and staff
- Private and government doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel
- Hospital workers, administrative staff, and janitors
- Members of the Philippine Red Cross but only for official functions
- Media Personnel accredited by the Provincial Government of Cebu
- Members of the PNP, AFP, and other security personnel
- Field personnel of the Visayan Electric Company
- Field personnel of the Metropolitan Water District
- Field personnel of PLDT, Globe, Smart, Sun, and other telcos
- Delivery personnel of cargo with or without load (maximum of two (2) including driver) subject to the observance of strict protocols
- Persons with a pre-existing medical condition necessitates treatment in a medical facility. A certificate from the LCEs of the LGU having jurisdiction over his or her residence must be secured as well as a medical certificate.
Lapu-Lapu City Government
Medical Services
- All DOH officials and staff
- All health and service personnel stationed at LGU health facilities
- All Philippine Red Cross (PRC) vehicles bearing the PRC logo and staff with PRC IDs
- Core staff from the World Health Organization (WHO) and their regional offices
- Doctors and their drivers
- Hospital staff, administrative employees, and janitors
- Medical Professionals and other employees
- Private caregivers
Emergency Responders
- Bureau of Fire Protection
- Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation
- RAPID
- Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council
- Department of Social Welfare and Development
- Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams
Security Service Personnel
- Philippine National Police
- Armed Forces of the Philippines
- Philippine Coast Guard
- National Bureau of Investigation
- Office of Transportation Security
- Bureau of Customs
- Bureau of Immigration
- Philippine Ports Authority
- Cebu Ports Authority
- Company security officers and security guards
- Force multipliers
- Bantay dagat members
- Traffic enforcers
– Members of the judiciary
- Prosecutors and lawyers of public attorney’s office
- Essential employees of Lapu-Lapu City Government provided that shall present a certification from the Office of the Mayor that they are required to report during the period of enhanced community quarantine
- Funeral service employees and immediate family of the deceased
- Those working in the exempted establishment of the Executive Order No. 2020 – 048 of Lapu-Lapu City
- Members of the media
- Emergency rescue vehicle with their personnel
- Delivery personnel of cargoes
- Other person as may be exempted by the Mayor of Lapu-Lapu City
Mandaue City Government
- Farmers, fishermen, agri-business and other food producers or suppliers;
- Persons involved in medical services such as health workers, Red Cross Staff, doctors, clinic personnel, hospital staff, employees and janitors of medical centers and private caregivers
- Pharmacists and employees of pharmacies
- Persons involved in funeral services and immediately family of the deceased
- Emergency responders
- Law enforcers and authorized security service personnel
- Bank employees, technical service support crew of banks and armored vehicle crew
- Money transfer service employees
- Groceries and convenience store employees
- Laundry shop employees
- Electric Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Employees
- Petroleum Tank Drivers
- Gasoline Station attendants
- Water companies officials and employees
- Water delivery and refilling stations crew
- Garbage collectors & sanitation or waste management providers
- Public Market Vendors
- Bakery Workers
- Food chain/ restaurant staff and crew
- Delivery personnel of cargoes – with or without load
- Employees working at food and medical manufacturing establishments
- Forwarders, shipping lines and container yards
- Logistics/ Warehouse establishments and employees
- Telecommunications Officials and employees
- Employees of cable and internet service providers
- Government skeletal force
- Judges and skeletal workforce of the regional, metropolitan, city and municipal trial courts
- Members of the media with valid identification
- Employees of business process outsourcing and export-oriented businesses
- Heads of Missions or Designated Foreign Mission Representatives (including limited foreign mission personnel and staff)
- Hotel employees who have existing long term leases and booking accommodations as of March 25, 2020 or until the final client has checked-out
- Outbound international passengers and driver
- Civil Aviation Related Services Personnel
- Construction and related services
- Mail, courier, freight and shipping services
- Services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences
- Other businesses later on classified as essential by the Mayor of Mandaue City.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.