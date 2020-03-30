Who are exempted from prohibition of entry in Cebu City?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Individuals who are exempted from the prohibition of entry in Cebu City would not need an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) pass to access the city.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella announced this during his regular press conference on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Labella said they have come to an agreement with the local governments of Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and the Capitol that workers exempted from the prohibition of entry, and are residing outside Cebu City will be allowed to travel without any ECQ pass.

He said the city government has issued memorandums to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), directing the latter not to require ECQ passes from individuals given exemptions.

However, Labella clarified that other documents and identification cards (IDs) are needed to prove that they qualify in the exemptions.

Based on the memorandum issued by Labella, below are the individuals who don’t need a quarantine pass to enter Cebu City:

Provincial Government of Cebu

Provincial Governor, Vice-Governor, and Board Members

Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, and Sandiganbayan

Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman

Congressmen from the Province of Cebu, the lone district of Lapu-Lapu City, and Cebu City

Judges of the regional, metropolitan, city , and municipal trial courts

Regional and provincial directors of the different national government agencies

Local Government Officials

Prosecutors

Employees of the Provincial Government of Cebu

DOH officials and staff

Private and government doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel

Hospital workers, administrative staff, and janitors

Members of the Philippine Red Cross but only for official functions

Media Personnel accredited by the Provincial Government of Cebu

Members of the PNP, AFP, and other security personnel

Field personnel of the Visayan Electric Company

Field personnel of the Metropolitan Water District

Field personnel of PLDT, Globe, Smart, Sun, and other telcos

Delivery personnel of cargo with or without load (maximum of two (2) including driver) subject to the observance of strict protocols

Persons with a pre-existing medical condition necessitates treatment in a medical facility. A certificate from the LCEs of the LGU having jurisdiction over his or her residence must be secured as well as a medical certificate.

Lapu-Lapu City Government

Medical Services

All DOH officials and staff

All health and service personnel stationed at LGU health facilities

All Philippine Red Cross (PRC) vehicles bearing the PRC logo and staff with PRC IDs

Core staff from the World Health Organization (WHO) and their regional offices

Doctors and their drivers

Hospital staff, administrative employees, and janitors

Medical Professionals and other employees

Private caregivers

Emergency Responders

Bureau of Fire Protection

Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation

RAPID

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council

Department of Social Welfare and Development

Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams

Security Service Personnel

Philippine National Police

Armed Forces of the Philippines

Philippine Coast Guard

National Bureau of Investigation

Office of Transportation Security

Bureau of Customs

Bureau of Immigration

Philippine Ports Authority

Cebu Ports Authority

Company security officers and security guards

Force multipliers

Bantay dagat members

Traffic enforcers

– Members of the judiciary

Prosecutors and lawyers of public attorney’s office

Essential employees of Lapu-Lapu City Government provided that shall present a certification from the Office of the Mayor that they are required to report during the period of enhanced community quarantine

Funeral service employees and immediate family of the deceased

Those working in the exempted establishment of the Executive Order No. 2020 – 048 of Lapu-Lapu City

Members of the media

Emergency rescue vehicle with their personnel

Delivery personnel of cargoes

Other person as may be exempted by the Mayor of Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City Government

Farmers, fishermen, agri-business and other food producers or suppliers;

Persons involved in medical services such as health workers, Red Cross Staff, doctors, clinic personnel, hospital staff, employees and janitors of medical centers and private caregivers

Pharmacists and employees of pharmacies

Persons involved in funeral services and immediately family of the deceased

Emergency responders

Law enforcers and authorized security service personnel

Bank employees, technical service support crew of banks and armored vehicle crew

Money transfer service employees

Groceries and convenience store employees

Laundry shop employees

Electric Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Employees

Petroleum Tank Drivers

Gasoline Station attendants

Water companies officials and employees

Water delivery and refilling stations crew

Garbage collectors & sanitation or waste management providers

Public Market Vendors

Bakery Workers

Food chain/ restaurant staff and crew

Delivery personnel of cargoes – with or without load

Employees working at food and medical manufacturing establishments

Forwarders, shipping lines and container yards

Logistics/ Warehouse establishments and employees

Telecommunications Officials and employees

Employees of cable and internet service providers

Government skeletal force

Judges and skeletal workforce of the regional, metropolitan, city and municipal trial courts

Members of the media with valid identification

Employees of business process outsourcing and export-oriented businesses

Heads of Missions or Designated Foreign Mission Representatives (including limited foreign mission personnel and staff)

Hotel employees who have existing long term leases and booking accommodations as of March 25, 2020 or until the final client has checked-out

Outbound international passengers and driver

Civil Aviation Related Services Personnel

Construction and related services

Mail, courier, freight and shipping services

Services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences

Other businesses later on classified as essential by the Mayor of Mandaue City.