DOH: 1 million sets of PPEs worth P1.8 billion purchased

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said it has obtained one million sets of personal protective equipment (PPEs) amounting to P1.8 billion for health workers in the frontline of the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Ang bawat set ay mayroong headgear, goggles, N95 mask, apron, at gown. Kasalukuyan pong hinihintay ang delivery ng mga PPE sets na ito,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual press briefing.

Healthcare workers in public hospitals will be given priority for these PPEs but Vergeire assured that private hospitals and even those outside Luzon will also receive supplies.

Recently, the Philippines’ fight against the respiratory disease has been marred by shortage of PPEs and masks, prompting some health facilities, volunteers and groups to improvise and seek donations of PPEs for the use of frontliners.

Health care facilities who wish to request for PPE supplies from DOH may reach the department through [email protected].

The Philippines has 1,546 COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon, 78 of whom have died while 42 managed to recover.

The virus—first detected in Hubei, China late last year—causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough for most people but can cause serious illness such as pneumonia for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

To prevent infection, authorities are urging people to practice regular hand washing, cover the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and avoid close contact with those who show respiratory symptoms.

The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Worldwide, the virus already infected more than 723,300 people and killed over 33,990 while more than 151,800 people have recovered so far from the disease as of March 30.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.