Cebu City sets speed limit while under ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City government has set a speed limit for vehicles while the city is under the state of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella announced this on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, after receiving reports that some vehicles have been taking advantage of the roads that are almost empty due to the ECQ.

He said that safety should remain paramount during the ECQ.

In his executive order, Labella said vehicles, including trucks and private cars, should not go over 40 kilometers per hour (kph) in major roads.

Major roads include national highways and city roads such as Colon Street, Natalio Bacalso Highway, and Osmeña Boulevard.

In interior roads, especially in residential areas, vehicles can only move at a pace of not more than 20 kph, since many of people walk on these smaller roads.

“The police and the traffic enforcers will be apprehending the overspeeding vehicles,” said the mayor.

The mayor instructed Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo, the director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), to ensure that the speed limits are being followed by motorists.

Exemptions are given to police cars, emergency medical response vehicles, and other disaster response vehicles like firetrucks. /bmjo