Argao Police looking into killing of two men in Barangay Alambijud

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Argao Police is looking into the killing of two men in Barangay Alambijud in the southern town of Cebu around 7 p.m., on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

So far, police have no clue yet on what the motive is and who was responsible for the crime, but they are now checking on the background of the two victims identified as Renato Sotto Evangelista, 26, of Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City, and Dexter Lagi Ronamo, 29, of Loboc town in Bohol, in the hopes of finding a lead.

Police Captain Elstone Dabon, chief of the Argao Police Station, said what they know so far is that Evangelista has a record of being jailed for illegal drugs but was out due to a plea bargain.

According to Dabon, both Evangelista and Ronamo were sitting outside the house owned by a co-worker of Evangelista who was also a relative of Ronamo when a man wearing a black bonnet and jacket arrived and fired shots towards the victims and quickly left the area.

Six empty shells of an M16 rifle were found from the crime scene.

According to Dabon, Evangelista has been staying with his colleague’s home since March 26 to take a vacation while Ronamo has been staying for about a month in the area to look for a job.

As of this posting, investigators were back in the crime scene to conduct further investigation and do some background checking.