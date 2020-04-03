DOH-7 reminds public to practice prudence in sharing COVID-19 info from social media

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) has once again reminded the public to observe prudence on sharing unverified claims about the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on social media.

“In our region, we have received reports of social media posts and messages by certain individuals promoting unverified information, twisted and misleading accounts of reports, and even suspicious rumors and conspiracy theories about COVID-19,” Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH – 7 director, said in a statement issued on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Bernadas cautioned those who create unverified news to sow panic and fear could be facing charges.

“Any person who publishes or causes to be published any false news which may endanger the public order may be punished under the Revised Penal Code (Reference: Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Section 18 of Republic Act No. 10951),” he stated.

Bernadas also said sparking fear and panic would not help to maintain calmness within communities.

“However seemingly well-intentioned they are, these types of information dissemination will not help our efforts to maintain calmness and order in our communities,” he added.

In previous statements, DOH – 7 condemned and slammed the decision of a lawyer for the ‘unauthorized disclosure’ of the details pertaining to the patients who tested positive of COVID-19.

The lawyer, identified as Rommel Rosito, was charged for violating several laws including the Data Privacy Act. /rcg