Oponganons get free bus rides from city gov’t

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Lapu-Lapu City Government through the City Traffic Management Office (CTMS) is offering free bus rides to Oponganons, now that public transport is temporarily suspended because of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The free rides started today, Friday, April 3, 2020, and involve 33 buses, assigned in seven clustered areas.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that he decided to offer free rides at a time when public transport was suspended to give Oponganons the chance to buy their provisions in the public market and grocery stores.

Mario Napule, CTMS head, revealed that the first trip will start at 8 a.m. and the last trip is at 8 p.m. Travel intervals between buses are 30 minutes to an hour.

Cluster 1, with six buses, covers barangays Ibo, Buaya, Mactan and Punta Engano. Two buses will ply Punta Engano to Mactan, and another four buses from Mactan Newtown to Marina Mall.

Cluster 2, with six buses, covers barangays Maribago, Agus, Marigondon. Five buses ply the Mactan Newtown to Marigondon route while a bus will ply from Gaisano Grand Mall in Basak to Ibabao Agus corner.

Cluster 3 has four buses to ply the inner areas of Barangays Pajac and Bangkal. Two buses run from Buaya public market to Gaisano Savers Mart via aviation road. Two other buses will ferry passengers from BF Homes, Pajac and Gaisano Savers Mart.

Six buses serve “Cluster 4” that includes barangays Basak, Suba Basbas and Marigondon. Two buses will serve commuters from Suba Basbas to Pacific Cebu Resort (PCR), Saekyung, and Grand Mall in Basak. Three buses will ply Grand Mall Basak, Public Market via S. Osmena while z single bus will serve Basak Mercado/Grand Mall to Sudtunggan.

Five buses serve “Cluster 5” and will be responsible for bringing commuters in barangays Babag, Canjulao, Calawisan and Looc. A bus will bring passengers to Mercado Poblacion, back to Babag Tacan. Two buses will ferry residents from Mercado Poblacion to inner Calawisan while another bus will bring commuters from the public market in Poblacion, Canjulao and 2nd Street. A bus will serve residents going to the public market in Poblacion, District Hospital in Carajay, Kalolo, Timpolok and Babag 2.

“Cluster 6” serves commuters from Barangay Pusok and Pajo, with two buses running clockwise and another two counter-clockwise. Buses will run from City Public Market, Sangi Rd, Sewage-Matumbo, Marina Mall/ICM and back to the public market. The other two buses will ply clockwise.

In “Cluster 7,” two buses serve the inner roads of Gun-ob and Carajay. A bus will run from City Public Market, then to Humay-humay, Hoops Dome, reaching S. Osmena St and back to the Public Market. The other bus runs from City Public Market, S. Osmena St, Mergen, 1st St., District Hospital, Motor Pool, Canjulo, 2nd St and back to the public market. /rcg