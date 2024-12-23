Cesafi men’s volleyball: UC dethrones USJ-R in stunning finals upset

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Emotions enveloped the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Gymnasium as the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ men’s volleyball team ended a long title drought in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate volleyball tournament on Sunday night, December 22.

The Webmasters ended their title drought since 2003, more than two decades after they unseated the heavily-favored defending champions, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, in four gripping sets.

UC’s determination

UC’s relentless determination catapulted them to a 25-17, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22 victory, marking the end of many years of heart breaks and shortcomings, paving a way for a triumphant return to volleyball glory.

The Webmasters seized control early, hammering out a decisive first-set win behind the explosive attacks led by eventual Most Valuable Player Ryan Pantilgan. Supported by the defensive might of Ronel Palacio and the steady hitting of Quejades Labos, UC left no doubt about their intent to claim the crown.

USJ-R, refusing to back down, clawed their way to a gritty 25-22 second-set victory, momentarily leveling the match and showcasing the heart of a defending champion.

But UC refused to let momentum slip away. The Webmasters surged back with ferocious intensity in the third set, unleashing a barrage of attacks and blocks. Their towering defense and counterattacks dismantled USJ-R, allowing UC to dominate the set, 25-12, edging closer to the championship.

With the title within reach, the Webmasters held their composure in the fourth set, even as USJ-R struggled to recover from the loss of key player Pastor, who was sidelined due to cramps. UC maintained a steady lead, eventually sealing the victory that sent their fans into jubilant celebration.

Victory deeply personal

For UC’s young head coach, John Abas, the victory was deeply personal. Fighting back tears during the post-game interview, he looked back on the journey that led to this historic moment.

“The last time UC won a championship was in 2003, back when I was still in high school. I vividly remember it because we also won the high school title that year,” Abas said.

“Now, as a coach, I’ve poured my heart into achieving this dream—not as a player, but as a coach. It’s been so long since we’ve won, but I always believed that experience is the best teacher, and my players proved that tonight.”

Abas, who took over as head coach after the pandemic, credited his players’ determination.

Jessica Honoridez, UC’s athletic director, described the victory as a testament of teamwork, dedication, and the school’s robust sports program.

“This win is truly special. It’s a testament to the unity between our high school and college teams, as well as the steadfast support of the administration,” Honoridez said.

“Coach Abas and his players have shown what it means to persevere and excel.”

Coincidentally, the UC Baby Webmasters also won the Cesafi high school boys’ volleyball title just two weeks earlier, dethroning USJ-R’s high school team in the process.

“The administration, led by Atty. Augusto Go, has always been committed to supporting our athletes, and incentives await our champions as a token of appreciation,” Honoridez concluded.

