Nasipit cop kills farmer, who went wild after argument over wearing of face mask

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — A 63-year-old farmer was shot and killed by a policeman after a heated discussion about the compulsory wearing of face masks in Nasipit town, Agusan del Norte last Thursday, April 2, 2o20, some 151 kilometers northeast from this city.

In a belated report, Police Staff Sergeant Miguel Bagaipo, Nasipit town police investigator, said the suspect identified as Junie Dungog, a resident of barangay Kamagong, that town, was admonished by health workers for not wearing a face mask.

Read more: It is now mandatory to wear a face mask in public – IATF

Bagaipo said a heated argument followed and Dungog, who was allegedly under the influence of liquor, drew his scythe and hacked the barangay health workers at the quarantine checkpoint in Purok 4, Barangay Amontay in Nasipit.

He said the suspect allegedly hacked first barangay health worker Hazel Baguhin who managed to run away.

Bagaipo said it was then that Dungog allegedly turned his ire at Barangay Tanod Guzman Vallar who also escaped.

Vallar then reported the incident to Amontay Barangay Chairman Jose Calipusan, who called for police assistance.

Bagaipo said a police intelligence operative from the Nasipit Police Station identified as Staff Sergeant Rolly Llones responded to the call of assistance.

He said Llones went to the checkpoint and identified himself as a policeman but this allegedly angered Dungog.

Bagaipo said that Dungog allegedly hacked at Llones several times prompting the policeman to draw his 9 mm service firearm and shot the victim who was killed immediately.

Read more: Duterte warns left, troublemakers vs challenging gov’t amid COVID-19 crisis: I will order you shot

The incident came a day after President Duterte ordered the police and military to shoot troublemakers during the enhanced community quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)./dbs