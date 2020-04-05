Planning for a trip? Here are some of the things you should prepare

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Traveling for most of us is the biggest reward we can give ourselves after months of working or studying.

Even in this time of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), we can always plan ahead when this crisis is over.

To travel is to seek for tranquility and a way for us to recharge.

With this being said, you should already prepare all that are needed before you travel to make this trip stress free.

Here are some things you should consider preparing before you head out to another great adventure.

Accommodation— to some this can be done once they get to the place, but if you want to save time and energy from hopping from one place to another, you might as well book ahead of time for you to ensure the quality of your accommodation as well.

Places to see— it is better to search ahead, which places are best to visit in a certain area. You can look at some blogs or vlogs on the internet so you can also be aware of the pros and the cons of a certain place. Let it be your advancer and a teaser for you as well.

Budget— it is best to enjoy the most out of your travel, but you don’t want to spend too much and then go home empty-handed. It is best to enjoy the perks of traveling with a certain budget, you will be surprised that you will still able to eat at a lavish restaurant or try many activities with the certain budget you have.

Gadgets and necessities— remember to always check all the listed things on your list before you seal that bag closed. Have a quick rundown on the things you need to bring, like chargers, camera, clothes, food and especially your medicine. Double-check everything so you won’t go beast mode on the trip when you remember that you forgot to bring something. Ironic, right?

Have fun— release the stress once in a while because no matter how much you plan your trip there will always be glitches along the way and all you have to do is accept and it and go with it.

Traveling is fun if you’ll learn to let go and just have fun.

Let the trip be your ultimate guide and avoid controlling the things that you sometimes cannot control anymore.

Just come prepared and let the magic of the trip take you away. /dbs