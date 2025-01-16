Christine Escanilla, 21, is Miss Cebu 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Christine Escanilla, a 21-year-old beauty from Lapu-Lapu City, coveted the Miss Cebu 2025 crown on January 15 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

She succeeds Zoe Cameron, the Miss Cebu 2024 titleholder, who also hails from Lapu-Lapu City, which makes it a “back-to-back” win for the area.

With her striking poise and elegance, Escanilla stood out among the finalists, captivating the audience with her confidence, eloquence, and heartfelt advocacy.

A marketing management student at the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue Campus, Escanilla’s journey to the crown was guided by her manager, Rabie Pogoy, who also manages Gabriella Mai Carballo, Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025.

In her post-coronation interview, Escanilla expressed her gratitude and relief after years of competing in pageants.

“I was so emotional because after joining many pageants, I have always been first runner-up, and I always prayed to God to give the Miss Cebu 2025 title to me—and He really did,” she said.

“And this is the very first for the year 2025. I am so grateful for that,” she added.

Escanilla revealed the emotional and physical toll of her journey.

“I am so happy now that it’s finally over. I feel like resting because it has been three whole months, and right now, I can finally rest and eat as much as I can,” she said.

Aside from Miss Cebu, Christine Escanilla also joined major pageants, including Miss Universe Philippines Bohol 2024, where she finished as first runner-up, and Binibining Sindangan 2023, where she earned the title of Binibining Sindangan Tourism.

Although based in Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, she represented Bohol in Miss Universe Philippines due to her family ties in the province.

With her new title, Escanilla aims to amplify her advocacy for women and elderly individuals behind bars.

“My priorities now would be my advocacy, which is women and the elderly behind jails. Actually, I have been visiting weekly, and now that I am crowned Miss Cebu, I hope I can reach a wider audience by giving food packs, health sanitary kits, and legal aid programs,” she said.

“My inspiration for winning is definitely my family and my manager for believing in me. Because of that, I was able to stand here,” Escanilla said.

Miss Cebu 2025 Runners-Up

The Miss Cebu 2025 pageant concluded with an impressive roster of queens:

1st Runner-Up: Angela Magienda Aumonier

2nd Runner-Up: Maijezel Sarcol

3rd Runner-Up: Tatiana Shantal Benedetti

4th Runner-Up: Kiara Liane Wellington