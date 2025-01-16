Alcohol and rage push brother to attack sibling’s ex-GF, her lover

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A brother’s rage and alcohol pushed him to shoot and wound a man and stab a woman, who was the former lover and live-in partner of his younger sibling.

As of January 15, the assailant continues to elude authorities who continue to look for him to arrest him for the bloody attack, which happened on the evening of January 11 in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

“Dugay nang adunay kalagot ang suspek sa mga biktima sanglit nasakitan kini alang sa iyang manghud nga kanhi kapuyo sa babaye nga biktima nga aduna nay laing hinigugma diin gidala pa kini mismo sa ilang balay,” said the eldest brother of the suspect in an interview on January 15 with radio station’s DyHP’s Paul Lauro, who is also a CDN Digital correspondent.

(The suspect has long harbored a grudge against the victims because he was hurt since his younger brother, who was former live-in partner of of the woman-victim has another lover and new live-in partner, whom she brought to the house to live.)

This was the explanation of the eldest brother of the suspect on what pushed his sibling to attack the victims.

The eldest brother said that the former live-in partner of the victim, who is one of his younger brothers, left the house that he and his former live-in partner build together after their relationship soured.

The younger brother decided to instead leave the house and moved in to his parents house nearby.

The eldest brother said that his younger brother, the former live-in partner of one of the victims, ended the relationship with his former live-in partner over a year ago.

Eventually, the woman, former live-in partner of the younger brother, brought home another man to live in the house.

This did not sit well with another one of the siblings of the younger brother, who would encourage the younger brother to get a share of the house since his former lover was now enjoying the house with her current love of her life.

“Nanghulga ang iyang igsuon (suspect) ngadto sa mga biktima. Gani, sulsulan niya ang ilang manghud nga kuhaon ang bahin sa ilang balay apan ang iyang manghud moingon lang nga pasagdaan na lang tungod sa tumang kalisod,” said the eldest brother

(The (suspect) brother has threatened the victims. In fact, he would nag our younger brother to get back his share of the house but their younger brother would only say that times are hard, let’s just leave them alone.)

But last January 11, with alcohol clouding his judgment as he and his other brothers were having a drinking spree at their relative’s house, the former live-in partner and his current lover passed by.

This caused their brother (the suspect) to lose his cool.

According to the eldest brother, their brother (suspect) suddenly went into a rage, stood up, and went to his room to get his gun.

The eldest brother said that his sibling (suspect) then followed the former lover of his younger brother and her current flame to the house.

He then shot the man, new live-in partner, three times or until the gun run out of bullets.

The eldest brother said that his sibling (suspect) was still not contented with shooting the man, he then ran to the kitchen to get a knife and stab the former lover of his younger brother.

He then fled accompanied by his younger brother. Both had not been seen in the area since the attack.

The eldest brother also clarified that the attacker was another sibling, and the younger brother, who is the former live-in partner of one of the victims, only went with the suspect after the attack.

Emergency responders were then called, who tended to the wounds of the victims and brought them to the hospital where they were recuperating from their wounds.

As of January 15, the suspect has remained at large.

