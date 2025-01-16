Cebuanos invited to visit China as PH, China mark 50 years of diplomatic ties

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite ongoing tensions at the West Philippine Sea, the Chinese government is hoping for stronger bilateral ties with the Philippines.

This year, China and Philippines will be celebrating its 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, with Chinese Consul General Zhang Zhen expressing hope that the relationship between the two countries will continue to thrive.

“This historical trend cannot be stopped by any force,” Zhen said in her speech during the Chinese Consulate’s New Year briefing held in a hotel here last Tuesday, January 14.

“History shows that once the differences are properly managed by the two sides, the road of China-Philippines cooperation will be broader and broader,” she added.

China’s top diplomat in Cebu also invited Cebuanos to China, adding that their doors remain open for Filipinos who wish to visit.

Visa processing can be done within four business days, with Filipinos allowed to visit the Hainan province visa-free for up to 30 days, Zhen added.

“There are no restrictions on the number of applications. We welcome all Filipinos who wish to visit China,” she said.

Currently, Cebu has only one direct connection to China via China Eastern to Shanghai.

On the other hand, however, Zhen admitted that Chinese tourists visiting the Philippines is far from returning to its pre-pandemic levels.

While she revealed that Chinese officials and airline stakeholders expressed interest in possibly mounting additional direct flights from Cebu, most Chinese tourists remained hesitant in coming to the country.

“It’s a pity now it seems that not so many Chinese tourists are coming,” she said.

According to Zhen, geopolitical tensions and rigorous visa processing for Chinese citizens were the top reasons why Chinese visitors skip the Philippines.

Before Covid-19, China was the top market in terms of foreign arrivals in Cebu, surpassing South Korea, Japan and the United States.

Bilateral relations

For the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties between China and the Philippines, Zhen said the Chinese Embassy has already planned several activities in line with the celebration.

Albeit not yet finalized, she revealed that they are mulling to have special performances and invite local officials here to commemorate the event.

“We’ll share the views and the transpiration and the aspirations, and also of our friendship,” said Zhen. /clorenciana

