Palace: Sara Duterte’s declaration to run in 2028 ‘too premature’

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace on Wednesday tagged Vice President Sara Duterte’s declaration that she is “seriously considering” running in the 2028 elections “too premature,” but respected her right to do so.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin made the pronouncement at the Department of Budget and Management’s head office in Manila during the media launch of the Open Government Partnership and the Asia and the Pacific Regional Meeting.

“Welcome, [but] I think it’s too premature, but it’s her privilege to run,” said Bersamin in a chance interview with reporters.

Duterte reportedly declared that she was “seriously considering” running in the 2028 elections when she met with overseas Filipino workers groups in Japan over the weekend based on an exclusive interview posted by Sonshine Media Network International or SMNI in social media.

Duterte also did not explicitly say what position she is planning to run for.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Vice President neither confirmed nor denied the statement ever being made—it did, however, confirm that Duterte was in Japan for a “private trip.”

