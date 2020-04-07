Chan: ECQ in Lapu extended until April 28

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu-The presence of a new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patient in Barangay Maribago is an indication that Oponganons are not yet safe from the dreaded disease.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said the city government needed more time to ensure the safety of its constituents.

With this, Chan said he will issue on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, an Executive Order that will extend the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in his city for another two weeks.

The city’s ECQ was supposed to lapse on April 13, but with the ongoing COVID-9 threat, restrictions on the movement of city residents will have to be extended until April 28.

“Naa naman gud ta’y bag-ong case, confirmed case kadtong sa Maribago,” Chan told CDN Digital.

(We now have a new confirmed COVID-19 case in (Barangay) Maribago.)

As of today, April 7, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has already recorded three positive COVID-19 cases in Lapu-Lapu City. The most recent of which was announced on Sunday.

The city also 13 patients under investigation (PUIs), 208 persons under monitoring (PUMs) while one has already recovered from the infection.

Under an extended ECQ, Chan said, he will ensure the strict implementation of curfew and home quarantine policies to make sure that their city will no longer record new COVID-19 cases.

Chan lamented that a lot of Oponganons continue to loiter city streets even in the absence of quarantine passes making themselves vulnerable to COVID-19.

Lapu-Lapu City police already arrested around 200 individuals for violation of the city’s home quarantine policy as of Monday, April 6.

Chan said he will make sure that violators will be made to pay the P1, 000 fine to teach them a lesson.

“Ang atong ECQ, daghan man kana bitawng naglibod-suroy lang. So daghan pa tag i-enhance pag-ayo. Naa ta’y amendments sa atong ECQ,” he added.

(Despite the implementation of the ECQ, a lot of people are still out of their homes. We need to enhance our ECQ. I will be introducing several amendments to our ECQ.) / dcb