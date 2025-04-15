Dumaguete priest named new Ipil bishop by Pope Francis

MANILA, Philippines – Pope Francis has named Monsignor Glenn Corsiga as the new bishop of the Diocese of Ipil in Zamboanga Sibugay province.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) news website reported that Corsiga’s appointment was announced by the Vatican at 12 noon (6 p.m. Manila time) on Monday.

The diocese’s top post has been vacant since August 2023 after the transfer of Archbishop Julius Tonel who is now heads the Archdiocese of Zamboanga.

The diocese has been under the care of Monsignor Elizar Cielo as diocesan administrator.

He was born in Dumaguete and studied philosophy at St. Joseph Seminary College in Sibulan, Negros Oriental. He later studied theology at the Divine Word Seminary in Tagaytay City.

He was ordained a priest for the Dumaguete diocese on Dec. 14, 1993, after which he had several assignments, including serving as parish vicar of Sta. Catherine of Alexandria in Dumaguete (1993–1994); parish vicar of Sta. Clara de Montefalco in Pasay (1994–1997); spiritual director of St. Joseph Seminary College (1997–2002); and chaplain of St. Paul University in Dumaguete (1998–2006).

In 2000, Corsiga was appointed vice chancellor of the diocese, a post he held until 2002, when he became rector of St. Joseph Seminary College.

In 2011, Pope Benedict XVI named him a papal chaplain, granting him the honorary title of “monsignor.”

He also served as parish priest of St. James the Greater in Tanjay from 2014 to 2020 and as episcopal vicar of the diocese’s north district from 2014 to 2017.

Corsiga, 60, currently serves as vicar general of the diocese, a position he has held since 2017, and as parish priest of St. Augustine of Hippo Parish in Bacong, Negros Oriental province since 2020.

Ordination of new Pagadian bishop set

Meanwhile, the episcopal ordination and installation of Ronald Anthony Timoner, 53, as the new bishop of the Diocese of Pagadian has been set for Aug. 13 at the Sto. Niño Cathedral in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

“Join us in prayer and celebration. Let us witness this blessed moment of grace for our diocese. As we prepare for Bishop-elect Ronald Anthony Timoner’s ordination and installation, we trust in God’s beautiful unfolding plan for our diocese,” the diocese said in a social media post Tuesday.

Timoner will be the sixth bishop of the Pagadian diocese.

The Holy Father appointed Timoner, a priest of the Diocese of Daet in Camarines Norte province, as Pagadian bishop on April 2.

He will succeed Bishop Ronald Lunas, who died in January 2024. Since then, the diocese has been under the care of Archbishop Martin Jumoad of Ozamis, who served as apostolic administrator during the “sede vacante” period.

Timoner has been serving as the diocesan administrator of the Daet diocese since May 2024.

He was appointed more than a month after Bishop-elect Herman Abcede was named new Daet bishop. (PNA)

