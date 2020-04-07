Region 8 records local transmission of COVID-19

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – The Department of Health here has reminded residents in Eastern Visayas (Region 8) to take extra precautionary measures after the region recorded a local transmission of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This after swab samples earlier sent to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu returned positive results for two patients.

In its latest update at 7 p.m. tonight, April 7, 2020, the DOH issued a stern warning that says, “We are reminding the public that we already have a local transmission in the region, particularly in Tarangnan, Samar. If we drop our guards, too complacent and not do our part to prevent the spread of the virus, our situation will be likened to a grass fire that can spread quickly and kill anyone caught out in the open.”

The two Tarangnan residents reportedly had an encounter with a person from Calbayog City, Samar who was COVID-19 positive.

The DOH-8 also reported that 22 samples that they received on April 6 were negative of the pneumonia-inducing virus. /rcg