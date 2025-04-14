Holy Week starts with ‘dangerous’ heat forecast in 19 areas, says Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said that the start of the Holy Week would be hot and humid with “dangerous” heat forecast in 19 cities and municipalities.

The effects of the easterlies or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean caused the scorching weather that was affecting Metro Manila and most parts of the country, said weather specialist Veronica Torres of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

On the other hand, areas in extreme northern Luzon, such as Batanes and Babuyan Islands, will experience cloudy skies and rains due to the frontal system, she said in a 5 p.m. broadcast on Sunday.

“The weather will be hot and humid from morning till noon, but from afternoon to evening the chances of localized thunderstorms will increase,” Torres said.

The following areas are expected to have a heat index of 43 degrees Celsius on Monday, which falls within the “danger” classification of Pagasa that ranges from 42ºC to 51ºC: Dagupan City, Pangasinan; San Ildefonso, Bulacan; Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Puerto Princesa City and Cuyo, Palawan; Virac, Catanduanes; Masbate City, Masbate; Roxas City, Capiz; and Iloilo City, Iloilo.

Meanwhile, the areas of Bacnotan, La Union; Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; Echague, Isabela; Cubi Point, Subic Bay, Olongapo City; Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas; Coron, Palawan; Daet, Camarines Norte; Dumangas, Iloilo; and Catarman, Northern Samar will experience a heat index of 42ºC.

