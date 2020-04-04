NegOr cops arrest HVI with almost P1.5M shabu

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental–Policemen here arrested a high-value individual (HVI) for the possession of close to P1.5 million worth of illegal drugs (crystal meth).

Ronald “Joven Bayot” Ordonia, 41, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mangnao, Dumaguete City at 2:50 p.m. today, April 8, 2020.

Ordonia is from Barangay Poblacion 3 in Siaton town in Negros Oriental. He was arrested in a joint operation by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), and the Special Operations Group-Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (SOG-NOPPO).

Police Lieutenant Allen June Germodo of the SOG-NOPPO said they are now investigating Ordonia’s connection with drug suspect Chique Abella whom they arrested earlier but was ordered released by the Court of Appeals.

Germodo said they recovered from the suspect’s possession 42 sachets of suspected shabu weight 220 grams and worth P1.49 million; a deposit slip for cash amounting to P2.1 million that was placed under Abella’s name; cash amounting to P1, 556. 25 ; and the P1, 200 buy-bust money.

He said they are now coordinating with the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLAC) to report Ordonia’s transactions.

“Amo ning himoan ug report sa AMLAC. Naghulog ni siya ug P2.1M sa bangko kay naay moabot niya nga usa ka kilo nga supply. Apan nadakpan man nato,”Germodo added.

(We are sending a report to AMLAC. He (Ordonia) deposited P2.1 million to facilitate the shipment of one kilo of shabu. But he managed to arrest him.)

Germodo said that Ordonia supplies illegal drugs to buyers in Dumaguete and Siaton and Bais towns. / dcb