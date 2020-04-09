Let us not take frontliners for granted – Palma

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma reminds the public not to take for granted the services rendered by those working at the frontlines fighting the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“I mentioned this in the time of COVID-19. And today, we recognized those who served in the most palpable and loving ways, and taking risks because of COVID-19,” said Palma who presided over the Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

The Mass, held at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Maundy Thursday (April 9, 2020), was livestreamed on social media and generated over 13,000 views.

Due to the pandemic, the Vatican has ordered Roman Catholic churches worldwide to adopt preventive measures as they celebrate Holy Week, which marks the end of Lent season in the liturgical calendar.

This prompted the Archdiocese of Cebu to broadcast their Lenten activities.

In Roman Catholicism, Maundy Thursday is celebrated to reenact the washing of the feet and the Last Supper of Jesus Christ.

This year, however, the Vatican has also ordered for churches to forego with the washing of the feet to avoid contact.

But despite the absence of the washing of the feet, for Palma, the act served to illustrate the importance of doing public service.

“The example of Jesus kneeling down, and taking off his outer garments, is a command to all that we are called to service. We are called, like Jesus, not to be served but to serve,” said Palma.

“And we remember those who risk their lives to do service… As we watch through televisions, we know of doctors, nurses and those who are in the hospitals and those who assist them of what great sacrifice they do in the name of the service,” he added.

The prelate also said the faithful could seek renewed hope by praying to Jesus Christ.

“When we feel anxious and afraid, let us put trust in Jesus Christ who is present in our midst through the Eucharist… May he continue to be our hope in this time of COVID-19,” Palma said.

Palma has also urged devotees to pray for the pandemic to clear, not only to enable people to return to their normal lives but also for Catholics to celebrate a “most joyful and meaningful” commemoration of the First Mass of the Philippines in 2021./dbs