DOH denies concealing number of COVID-19 deaths

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday denied claims that it has ordered hospitals to stop counting the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatalities in a bid to conceal the real number of deaths.

The DOH did NOT and will NEVER issue a directive for hospitals to conceal the number of COVID-19 deaths. Mr. Clavio disclosed to me the hospital allegedly involved in this issue and we will investigate IMMEDIATELY. @DOHgovph @TWACofficial — Secretary Francisco T. Duque III (@SecDuque) April 11, 2020

“The DOH did NOT and will NEVER issue a directive for hospitals to conceal the number of COVID-19 deaths,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Twitter.

His statement comes after broadcast journalist Arnold Clavio, in a now-deleted Instagram post, bared that a hospital in Metro Manila was ordered to stop counting the number of COVID-19 fatalities.

“Ayon sa isang frontliner, nakakatakot ang situwasyon dahil nagkalat sa hallway ng ospital ang mga bangkay,” Clavio’s deleted post read. “Sa isang ward, may 15-20 ang COVID-19 positive. Sa tatlong ward, puno ng PUI. Sa loob ng isang araw, 10 ang namamatay.”

(According to one frontliner, the situation is scare because corpses were laid across the hallway. In one ward, there are 15-20 COVID-19 positive cases. In three wards, it’s full of PUIs. In just one day, 10 have died due to the disease.)

“Maging tapat para di na kumakalat. Naghihintay kami @secduque,” the journalist later urged the Health Secretary. “Ano ang totoong situwasyon sa Pilipinas? Bakit kailangan na hindi na i-census o bilangin ang mga namatay sa COVID-19?”

(Let’s be honest so it wouldn’t spread. We are waiting @secduque. What is the real situation in the Philippines? Why do we need not to census or stop tallying the deaths due to COVID-19?)

Because of his exposé, Clavio said in another Instagram post, that his Facebook account has been temporarily disabled.

Duque later said that Clavio disclosed the hospital involved, and the DOH will investigate the matter.

“Mr. Clavio disclosed to me the hospital allegedly involved in this issue and we will investigate IMMEDIATELY.”

As of Saturday, the Philippines has 4,428 COVID-19 cases, of which 247 have died while 157 managed to recover.

