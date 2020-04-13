Lights and sounds industry in PH raises P1M for frontliners through nationwide fundraising event

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The skies lit up with hope Sunday night, April 12, 2020, as the light and sound industry in the country gathered as one to help raise funds for frontliners working amid the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The nationwide fundraising event dubbed “We Light As One” saw the lights and sounds industry in the country spend an hour of solidarity in lighting up the skies to spread hope and positivity to everyone battling the Covid-19, especially the frontliners.

The lighting of the beam lights were done from respective homes or warehouses of the different companies.

Ian Lim Sekong, owner of Soundballoon Entertainment here, told CDN Digital that this simultaneous nationwide fundraising event is the industry’s way of helping fight this health crisis.

“Murag sa amo industry, nag think lang mi ug way nga maka uplift sa atong frontliners in our own way at the same time raise ug funds to help,” he said.

(In our industry we were thinking of a way to uplift our frontliners in our way at the same time raise funds to help.)

The fundraising event had an overwhelming result in just a span of hours.

“As of April 12, at 10 p.m. we have a total of P 1,049,712 cash donations,” he added.

All the donations go directly to their chapter in Manila and these donations were made through online banking or remittance centers.

The lights and sounds industry in the Philippines is still thinking of how they will make use of the money for the frontliners, but reassured that all the donations will be for them.

For Sekong, he used 15 beam lights from his home in Mandaue City.

He also posted signages below his beam lights saying, “Salamat sa inyong serbisyo” (Thank you for your service), “We heal as one,” and “We light as one.”

There were more or less 800 lights and sounds companies from around the Philippines who joined the said event, 100 were from Cebu.

“Happy nga maka tabang ta bisag sa among ginagnay nga pamaagi,” said Sekong about participating in this movement.

(Happy that I was able to help in my small ways.)

Here is a short video clip from Sekong on the fundraising event last night.

/bmjo