DepEd: No graduation rites during COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — There will be no graduation rites in the country due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) the Department of Education (DepEd) said on Monday.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said that while the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is in effect, other local government units in the Visayas and Mindanao have also imposed similar initiatives.

“Alam natin na closed na ang classes, tapos na, pero walang graduation. I know disappointment ito para sa mga pamilya pero under present condition hindi natin ito pinahihintulutan,” she said in an interview on GMA’s Unang Hirit.

(We know that classes are over but there is no graduation. I know this is a disappointment for families but under present conditions, we cannot allow it.)

“This is not the first time na pinopostpone. Hindi naman kinakansela, pinopostpone lang (Graduation is not canceled, only postponed),” she added.

Mass gatherings were prohibited under the ECQ as a measure against the further spread of the viral respiratory illness.

Briones herself tested positive for COVID-19 based on a test result that came out on April 8.

On Monday, she announced that her latest test showed that she is now COVID-19 free.