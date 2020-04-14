Maasin City provides free PPEs to its garbage collectors

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – The COVID-19 pandemic has installed health workers and even garbage collectors as instant heroes who risk their lives just to put a stop to the spread of the unseen enemy.

And in this very risky battle against a dangerous virus, even the dirt movers also need personal protective equipment.

Maasin City Mayor Nacional V. Mercado thought so too as he distributed PPEs that were donated by South Korea through the Office of the President. For Mercado, this was a dream come true for the Local Government Unit of Maasin City.

Each garbage collector was given 2 sets of PPE as well as a face mask.

In a chat message, Mercado said garbage collectors are considered frontliners and have always been part in our fight against COVID-19.

The city government expressed its gratitude to the South Korean Government through the efforts of the Office of the President for the donation of PPE. /rcg