Moalboal concludes 2024 with action-packed tennis tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Before 2024 wrapped up, the Moalboal tennis community put up an exciting tennis tournament that concluded this week at the Moalboal Municipal Tennis Court.

The tournament dubbed as the “Dr. Patsy Calderon Christmas Triple Tennis Tournament” fielded over 80 netters vying for supremacy and cash prizes up for grabs.

After the dust has settled down, local tennis ace Aner Ortega and his pair, Miriam Christine Seno emerged as champions in the mixed doubles.

Ortega and Seno outlasted Engineer Noel Grengia and Vivencio Delgado managed to eke out an 8-7 (5) victory in the “Night Shift” tournament. Ortega also displayed grit and precision after dishing pivotal serves in the tie-breaker.

The win earned Ortega and Seno the P6,000 champion’s purse.

Meanwhile, tennis couple TJ and Karen Chiong defeated John Arvin Chiong and Richard Tabanao in the battle-for-third. They too, earned a cash prize worth P3,000, for claiming the third spot.

Besides the “Night Shift” tournament bankrolled by the Calderons, there were two other tilts also held. These are the Sunrisers and Sundowners group also held at the Moalboal Plaza tennis court.

In the Sunrisers group, Romeo Pableo and Restituto Arong won the division over Jake Gador and Moalboal Mayor Inocentes G. Cabaron, while Jake Carba and Kito Tampus won the Sundowners group after tallying an impressive seven wins against a lone defeat.

Mayor Cabaron expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the tournament that allowed Moalboal’s tennis community to burn some calories in the middle of the holidays.

