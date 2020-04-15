Covid-19 asymptomatic patients in Cebu City now in isolation 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The six patients who were recently tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) in two barangays here have been placed in isolation on Tuesday evening, April 14, 2020.

Read: 7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cebu City, Lapu

In a live video from Barangay Luz’s official Facebook page, personnel from the CCMC and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Office (CDRRMO) picked up the patients from their homes in Sitio Zapatera and were brought to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

The lone Covid-19 positive patient from Barangay Labangon was also brought to the CCMC on the same night.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has instructed the CCMC to place the six asymptomatic patients in separate isolation rooms in order to ensure the control of the spread of the virus.

The CCMC is one of the three quarantine centers in the city. It has a 200-bed capacity.

Block 27 at the North Reclamation Area is also being constructed for the isolation of Covid-19 patients while the third one is the Bayanihan Quarantine Center along General Maxilom Avenue, in the old Sacred Heart School Building. It is expected to open on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

With the mass testing ongoing, the City Health Department expects more cases to be identified, and more of them to be isolated.

Despite the transfer of the patients to the CCMC, both Sitio Zapatera, Barrio Luz and Sitio A. Lopez in Barangay Labangon will remain under lockdown for contact tracing and mass testing. /bmjo