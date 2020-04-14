7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cebu City, Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seven new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been logged in the independent cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu this Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a press briefing this afternoon, said the new cases include six from Cebu City and one case from Lapu-Lapu City.

The Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center subnational laboratory (VSMMC) released the results for 99 samples this Tuesday, Garcia said.

Among those tested were 24 samples from Cebu province, 52 from Cebu City, 13 from Mandaue City and 10 from Lapu-Lapu City.

Eight of the 99 samples returned positive for COVID-19. However, Garcia said only seven were new cases since the eighth positive result is a repeat test from a COVID-19 positive patient.

“Dili ta mokompyansa kay ang atong giatubang karon, di makita,” Garcia said following this development.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Department of Health has already logged a total 5,223 cases of COVID-19 in the country after 291 new cases were confirmed. The country’s COVID-19 death toll has also climbed to 335 with 20 new fatalities recorded. /rcg