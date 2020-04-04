3 men nabbed for fishing at Monad Shoal in Daanbantayan town

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three men from Tabango town in Leyte province were arrested for fishing in a protected area in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu earlier today, April 15, 2020.

In an advisory that was posted on its official Facebook page this afternoon, the municipal government said that the arrested individuals were also found to be unregistered fishermen.

Each of them will be asked to pay an administrative fine of P2, 500 each while their fishing net will also be confiscated for violation of Municipal Ordinance 98-02.

The Daanbantayan ordinance prohibits fishing at the Monad Shoal that is considered a marine protected area.

“Selected as the country’s first shark and ray sanctuary, Monad Shoal is the foremost dive site in Malapascua Island, Daanbantayan known as the only place in the world where thresher sharks can be seen regularly. Giant manta rays, devil rays, and eagle rays are also a common sight in the area,” the advisory said.

The apprehended fishermen were arrested by a joint team consisting of personnel from the Bantay Dagat Commission and the Philippine Coast Guard in collaboration with members of the Malapascua Business Association.