Cebu City records 23 new cases of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded its highest number of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive cases in one day since the start of the enhanced community quarantine, when 23 individuals tested positive on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Of the 23 news cases, at least 21 were recorded in Sitio Zapatera, Barrio Luz. The area, which has been on lockdown since April 12, 2020, is now considered a hotspot as the cases there have now totaled 31.

Only 1 case is symptomatic in Barrio Luz while the other 30 are asymptomatic meaning they have not yet showed signs of the disease. The results were released after contact tracing and massive testing in the area.

The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) and the Department of Health has also took 200 swab samples in the sitio to check on other residents for possible infection.

Another new case was also recorded in Good Shepherd, a highland subdivision in Barangay Labangon.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said the area is not crowded, but it is still placed under total lockdown to ensure that the movement of people will be confined.

Guadalupe Barangay Captain Michael Gacasan said the area currently has 500 families and though it is structured, it spreads wide and borders Barangay Tisa and Barangay Labangon.

The challenge would be to keep the people in, but the barangay is preparing for the total lockdown. It also helped that they already closed the borders before the announcement was made, Gacasan said.

Guadalupe has closed its borders on non-outsiders to prevent the spread of the virus.

Barangay Mambaling, on the other hand, has chosen to put the entire barangay under lockdown, although a total lockdown is yet to be announced in the sitio where the last positive case was recorded.

Labella said that Mambaling is placed under lockdown under the prerogative of Barangay Captain Gines Abellana.

“We really need to stay at home and keep safe,” said the mayor.

To fastrack the isolation of the positive patients, the city is deploying two negative pressure ambulances for the transportation of positive cases to the isolation centers.

The two ambulances will be used to ferry the patients to the Cebu City Medical Center and Bayanihan Quarantine Center. /rcg