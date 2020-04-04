LTO-7 intensifies checkpoints to prevent unnecessary travels while Cebu City is under ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Make sure to prepare valid documents when you leave your homes to travel.

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) will be asking for your quarantine passes, driver’s license, and vehicle registration papers when you pass by checkpoints that they have set up in the different parts of Cebu City.

This morning, the LTO-7 checkpoint was stationed in Barangay Banilad where vehicle buildup has been observed in the past days.

“Due to the increasing number of vehicles on roads during this Enhanced Community Quarantine, LTO-7 is relentless in pursuit of road safety and mobility in this COVID-19 pandemic. The team is stationed today (April 18, 2020) in Banilad, Cebu City to check Quarantine Passes, Driver’s License and Registration Papers of all motor vehicles and motorcycles passing by the area,” said an advisory that was posted on the LTO Region VII Facebook page.

In another advisory that was posted Friday night, April 17, 2020, LTO said that they are closely coordinating with the Cebu City government through the Cebu City Transportation Office “to make sure drivers and passengers comply with quarantine regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19” and while local officials find means to keep residents at home.

LTO-7 operations are especially focused on ensuring compliance with social distancing and no back ride policies and other traffic laws.

