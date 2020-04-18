What to know how easy you can help our frontliners? Here’s how

CEBU CITY, Philippines— There are a lot of things one can do to help our frontliners.

Things do not require for us to go out of our homes, but things that we can do at home to help these warriors fight this battle.

Our frontliners need more than just those PPEs, but rather they need us to listen and cooperate.

Want to help them out? Here’s how.

Stay home — for starters, this is by far the best thing we can do not just for the frontliners, but for the community not to mention for the entire country. This is the only thing that they want us to do. To stay away from crowded places to help contain the virus. DO this and it will go a long way.

Volunteer — a lot of groups have been doing helpful things to our frontliners and to our community, if you have the spare time and if the work would only require you your time, gadgets and skills, do it. This you will be able to help the frontliners while you are just staying in the safest place on earth today, your home.

Spread positivity — if you want these frontliners to keep moving forward, stop the hate. Let us all think of that one goal, to succeed in this fight, as one. Treating our frontliners right even just virtually will really go a long way. Spread information that is useful and relevant, not news that would bring their morale down. Remember, frontliners are not just those working in the medical profession. Always bear in mind that you should only spread facts instead of fear.

Donations — donating to legitimate groups that are supporting the needs of our frontliners is a much bigger help than you think. No matter the amount or no matter the material that you are going to donate, it matters and it will be used for a good cause.

Look after yourself — nothing is more comforting than knowing you are safe and that you are taking care of yourself above anyone else, that’s the best start and help for our frontliners. Taking care of ourselves mean we follow orders, take vitamins and to stay healthy.

These are just some of the things you can do in the comforts in your home that would go along way for our frontliners.

Let us help them do their part by doing our end of the bargain. /dbs