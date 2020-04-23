City Council to Labella: Release second tranche of food subsidy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council called on Mayor Edgardo Labella to release the second tranche of the food subsidy for the highly affected households of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Councilor Jerry Guardo has proposed the resolution to request the chief executive to begin the distribution of additional food packs especially rice to the poor residents as the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) has been extended to May 15, 2020.

The food packs initially distributed could only last two weeks, but the ECQ is set to continue for two weeks more the original end date.

“Based on the assessment, the 25 kilos worth of rice received by the beneficiaries only lasted for two weeks and there is a need for them to sustain their daily sustenance for the month-long home quarantine,” said Guardo.

The City Council has approved the use of P1 billion worth of funds to address all concerns for the coronavirus pandemic including facilities, relief aid, and other expenses.

The city allocated P200 million to purchase 100,000 sacks of rice in March 2020 as an aid to low-income families. The distribution was completed by the second week of April.

Still, for the City Council, the aid is simply not enough and the residents need more aid as the ECQ continues.

The Council urged the mayor to release the second tranche of food aid before the ECQ ends. /rcg