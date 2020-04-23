Mambaling locks down Sitio Tinabangay, disinfects area

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Mambaling has recorded its third case in the area.

With this, Mambaling Barangay Captain Gines Abellana told CDN Digital that Sitio Tinabangay had been placed under total lockdown.

The area has been cordoned and no individual or resident can go in or go out of the sitio.

A councilor, who lives in the sitio, has been tasked to organize the residents within the sitio to ensure the proper distribution of food packs, water, and other needs.

“Gidisnfect na sad nato ang area para dili na matakdan ang uban. (We have disinfected the area so others will not be infected),” said Abellana.

As of the present, 1,500 families are quarantined in the sitio.

Mambaling appeals to those who wish to help to donate food packs and alcohol for the residents.

Abellana said so far the residents are cooperative with the lockdown./dbs