After signing Green, G League reaches out to Sotto

The NBA G League’s ramped-up efforts to target young talents could push Kai Sotto closer to his—and a entire nation’s—NBA dream.

After landing a future NBA superstar in Fil-Am Jalen Green, the G League, according to a report from Forbes.com, has contacted a number of prep stars, including Kai Sotto.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto is trying to become the first full-blooded, homegrown Filipino to crack the NBA and is in the United States honing his skills at The Skill Factory in Atlanta.

According to Forbes, the G League has already reached out to Sotto’s camp.

The G League initiative gives young talents the chance to apply for the NBA Draft—and provide them with rich salaries and a platform to showcase their skills—without having to pass through college.

The G League pried Green from top collegiate programs such as Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon and Auburn by opening a revenue stream for the rising star that could be as high as $500,000 a month. ESPN also noted that Green could sign a seven-figure sneaker deal. Both benefits are disallowed for US NCAA players.

The G League won’t stop with one star.

“They will add more names. The NBA wanted this to be a viable option, but they had to raise the stakes and the investment in the high school athletes. They did that with Green, and it paid off,” said Evan Daniels, the national scouting director for 247Sports.com.

Aside from Sotto, the G League is also looking to sign 6-foot-9 Texas forward Greg Brown, 6-11 big man Makur Maker, a cousin of Detroit center Thon Maker, and 6-7 wing Che Evans.