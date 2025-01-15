Residential rate down by P0.25/kWh for January to February billing

Residential consumers of Visayan Electric will see a decrease of P0.25 per kilowatt-hour for the January to February billing cycle.

The decrease, which brings the total rate to P11.26/kWh, is equivalent to a savings of up to P50 for a household that consumes 200 kilowatt-hours.

This rate reduction is attributed to the lowering of electricity prices in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), which translates to lower generation rates. This marks the second consecutive month that electricity prices have decreased.

Visayan Electric reminds consumers to be mindful of their energy consumption despite the lower electricity rates. “Now that the holiday season is over, it is essential to remove and safely store Christmas decorations, especially those that use electricity, to save energy,” suggests Visayan Electric President and COO Raul Lucero.

Additionally, Visayan Electric advises consumers to prioritize safety and security before heading out for the Sinulog festivities. Make sure to unplug appliances to avoid potential electrical hazards while you’re away. For electricity-related emergencies, you may contact Visayan Electric’s hotline 230-8326 or send a message through Facebook messenger.