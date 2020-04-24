TLTG: Wear masks, stay at home, be a hero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) is encouraging everyone to be their own kind of hero by always wearing their masks and staying at home.

“To contribute to the safety, to lessen the numbers of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) positive cases and to be our own kind of heroes even by just staying at home and wearing masks all the time,” said TLTG’s assistant coach, Mary Joana Remolino, of their “wear mask” and “stay home” campaigns.

Each member took a photo of themselves wearing their masks while some took a group photo forming the words “stay home.” Their photos are uploaded on the official FB page of the TLTG with the words “Wear Mask Para Ligtas Always.”

Read more: “Wear Mask Para Ligtas Always” campaign

Remolino said that they also decided to come up with the “wear mask” campaign “to encourage and to inspire others to do it and to be safe.”

They will next be coming up with a video of what they can say about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All these as they continue to train together while staying in their respective homes.

The TLTG has been doing an interactive training via Google Meet everyday, morning and afternoon except Sunday afternoon.

Because they number more than 40 members, they have to do two batches of bike training in the morning and one batch of strength and conditioning training in the afternoon, said Remolino.

For the biking they use stationary trainers and rollers for a one hour and a half training session.

They have been doing this training for a month already since they started last March 24.

Aside from Talisay, some of their members reside in Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu, Minglanilla, Manila and as far as Jordan.

The goal is “to keep them moving, fit, united despite staying at home, we are one,” said Remolino.

“And, yes of course, we need to be race ready all the time,” said Remolino.

She said that they were also doing it so their members would not lose interest and their drive.

According to Remolino, this is also their way of monitoring their members because without it, they will definitely succumb to laziness./dbs