A simple act of paying it forward by a farmer in Bayawan City, Negros Or.

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In a crisis situation where everyone is doing everything they can do to survive, it is seldom to chance upon an individual who does not have much but is still willing to help others out.

In a small sari-sari store in Tavera, Nangka, Bayawan City in Negros Oriental, a store owner took to Facebook to share the incredibly humbling experience she had with a farmer on April 20, 2020.

Cherry Elusfa Baya, 24, shared online how Tatay Juanito Bender, 74, a farmer, spent the donated cash assistance he received that day.

At first, Tatay arrived in their store buying some porridge and some soda, but then later they got curious because Tatay Juanito started buying a lot of bread and soda, and so she asked him what those extra food and soda are for.

“Nakadawat siyag hinabang nga cash, unya nihapit siya sa among tindahan kay para makapalit siyag hinabang para iyang ipanghatag sa iyang mga silingan,” said Baya.

(He received his financial assistance and so he stopped by our store to buy goods to give to his neighbors.)

Tatay Juanito, who lives in one of the mountain barangays of the city, touched Baya’s heart with his simple act of paying it forward.

“Pobre Peru Datu ug kasing2x maka proud Lang gyd.👍,” said Baya.

(Poor but rich in the heart. That’s what makes one proud.)

Tatay Juanito even said some parting words to Baya that indeed moved her and made her feel a bit emotional.

“KINING KWARTA NGA AKONG GI KOPTAN KARUN DAI DI NI MAO ANG TINOOD NGA BAHANDI😟,mo agi Rani “ANG MAAYUNG KA BOBOT ON SA atong isig ka TAWO ANG TINOOD NGA BAHANDI,” said Tatay Juanito to Baya.

(This money that I have right now is not the real wealth. This will just pass. Doing good things for other people is the real wealth of a person.)

The post after five days garnered online attention with 37,000 shares and 67,000 reactions.

Tatay Juanito thank you for setting a good example to everyone that even in times of difficulty to be human is still the best help we can give to society. /dbs